Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Coverage Initiated at National Bankshares

Stock analysts at National Bankshares assumed coverage on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$13.50 price target on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ARR. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$15.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$11.00 to C$13.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of ARR opened at C$8.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 102.67 and a quick ratio of 102.67. Altius Renewable Royalties has a one year low of C$6.70 and a one year high of C$14.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$229.35 million and a PE ratio of -50.00.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

Altius Renewable Royalties ( TSE:ARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Altius Renewable Royalties will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

