Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Cut to C$8.25

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$8.25 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 42.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BTE. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.73.

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BTE opened at C$5.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.70. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.21 and a 12 month high of C$9.16. The firm has a market cap of C$3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18.

Insider Activity at Baytex Energy

About Baytex Energy

In other Baytex Energy news, Director Trudy Marie Curran sold 81,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.54, for a total value of C$617,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 166,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,252,032.08.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

