Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Stock Rating Lowered by CSFB

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) was downgraded by analysts at CSFB from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$63.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$66.00. CSFB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.66% from the stock’s previous close.

CM has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$75.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. National Bankshares lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$80.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$67.29.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$58.52 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$55.35 and a 12 month high of C$83.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$61.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$63.33.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.