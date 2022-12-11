Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Cut to C$10.00

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 79.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.97.

Shares of TSE:CR opened at C$5.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$872.71 million and a PE ratio of 3.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. Crew Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.46 and a 12 month high of C$6.99.

In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer Paul Andrew Dever sold 57,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total transaction of C$384,646.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 387,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,593,278.06. In other news, Senior Officer Paul Andrew Dever sold 57,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total value of C$384,646.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 387,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,593,278.06. Also, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total transaction of C$688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,430,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,871,732.74. Insiders have sold 547,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,349 in the last ninety days.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

