Scotiabank Cuts Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target to C$1.50

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.65 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$2.40 to C$2.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$2.30 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Gold currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$2.29.

Shares of MOZ opened at C$0.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$344.33 million and a P/E ratio of -25.59. Marathon Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.73 and a 12-month high of C$3.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.31. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In other Marathon Gold news, Director James Kitchener Gowans purchased 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.89 per share, with a total value of C$97,592.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 225,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$199,804.54.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

