Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) PT Raised to C$4.40 at Pi Financial

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) had its target price lifted by Pi Financial from C$4.25 to C$4.40 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EDR. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$5.88.

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

Shares of TSE:EDR opened at C$4.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.38. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$3.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.27. The firm has a market cap of C$860.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

