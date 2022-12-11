Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) PT Raised to C$1.10 at Pi Financial

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Pi Financial from C$0.90 to C$1.10 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Liberty Gold Stock Down 4.8 %

LGD stock opened at C$0.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$157.32 million and a P/E ratio of -3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 8.20. Liberty Gold has a one year low of C$0.31 and a one year high of C$1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.46.

Liberty Gold Company Profile

Liberty Gold ( TSE:LGD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Gold will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 749 owned unpatented claims, 99 leased unpatented claims, 633 acres of leased patented claims, 160 acres of leased private land, and 926 acres of leased State covering an area of 7,194 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 622 unpatented lode claims covering 4,845 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

