BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

MFI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.17.

Shares of TSE:MFI opened at C$23.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 588.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1 year low of C$18.85 and a 1 year high of C$32.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 1,950.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Randall Huffman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.10, for a total value of C$502,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,841,637.20. In related news, Senior Officer Ian Vincent Henry sold 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.20, for a total value of C$619,443.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,062 shares in the company, valued at C$461,243.21. Also, Senior Officer Randall Huffman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.10, for a total transaction of C$502,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,841,637.20.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

