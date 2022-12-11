Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kite Realty Group Trust’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 7th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the year. The consensus estimate for Kite Realty Group Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share.

KRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $21.84 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -151.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 46,500 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $1,012,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 823,506 shares in the company, valued at $17,927,725.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 32,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $712,239.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 791,452 shares in the company, valued at $17,586,063.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 46,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $1,012,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 823,506 shares in the company, valued at $17,927,725.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,730 shares of company stock worth $2,238,713 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 165.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 52,624 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 21.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 127,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 22,223 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Further Reading

