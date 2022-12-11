GameStop Corp. Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GameStop in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $5.30 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for GameStop’s current full-year earnings is ($1.45) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.44%. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

GME stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of -0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.22. GameStop has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $49.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GameStop by 304.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,235,000 after acquiring an additional 18,193,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GameStop by 306.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,957,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,653,000 after acquiring an additional 15,796,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of GameStop by 307.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,928,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228,654 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of GameStop by 301.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,190,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GameStop by 293.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 825,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,738,000 after acquiring an additional 615,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

