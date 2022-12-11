Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Signet Jewelers in a report released on Wednesday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Signet Jewelers’ current full-year earnings is $11.86 per share.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SIG. Bank of America increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 1.7 %

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $68.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.91. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $98.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,079,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,257 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,441,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,055,000 after acquiring an additional 613,036 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,484,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,463,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,494,000 after purchasing an additional 192,995 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.