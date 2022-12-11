Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Symbotic Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYM)

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) – Northland Capmk issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Symbotic in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 6th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Symbotic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson set a $20.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.42.

Symbotic Stock Performance

Symbotic stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $627.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.08. Symbotic has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $28.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.66.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 558.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $56,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,158.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SB Global Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Symbotic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,400,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Symbotic by 458.4% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,791,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,828 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Symbotic by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 754,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 19,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 325.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 130,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter valued at $1,523,000.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

See Also

