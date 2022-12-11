Oppenheimer Weighs in on MongoDB, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of MongoDB in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron anticipates that the company will earn ($1.17) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MongoDB’s current full-year earnings is ($5.41) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MongoDB’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

MDB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.00.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $191.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.14. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $570.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total transaction of $8,016,186.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,903,896.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total transaction of $8,016,186.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,903,896.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $180,745.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 28,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,674.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,671 shares of company stock worth $11,711,539 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

