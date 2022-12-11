Best Buy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 33,832 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 118% compared to the typical daily volume of 15,536 call options.

Best Buy Trading Down 1.9 %

BBY opened at $81.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $112.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.69%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 391,325 shares of company stock worth $31,823,450. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,161,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,657,087,000 after acquiring an additional 131,280 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $664,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,374 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,507 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $439,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,663 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $244,119,000 after purchasing an additional 72,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $338,235,000 after purchasing an additional 236,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

