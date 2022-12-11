JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€210.00” Price Target for Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($221.05) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HNR1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($204.21) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($180.00) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($194.74) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €210.00 ($221.05) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

FRA:HNR1 opened at €187.45 ($197.32) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €167.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €152.65. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($99.74) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($122.49).

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

