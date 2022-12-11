FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Lowered by Analyst

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report issued on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OLLI. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Stock Down 1.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OLLI opened at $51.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $72.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth about $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.5% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

