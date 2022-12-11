FY2023 EPS Estimates for Novozymes A/S Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report issued on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.89. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Novozymes A/S’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novozymes A/S’s FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVZMY. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a 370.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.67.

NVZMY stock opened at $60.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.92 and a 200 day moving average of $56.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.68. Novozymes A/S has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $83.31.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

