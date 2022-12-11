Five Below, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.69 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Five Below in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 6th. William Blair analyst P. Blee forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $4.69 per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $4.67 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim increased their price target on Five Below to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Five Below from $178.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Five Below from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.79.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $176.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.35 and a 200 day moving average of $137.47. Five Below has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 25.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,061,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $800,929,000 after buying an additional 1,415,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $636,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Five Below by 4.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,215,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,337,000 after purchasing an additional 97,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Five Below by 63.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,661,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,795,000 after purchasing an additional 644,271 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Five Below news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total value of $620,984.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,292.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total value of $620,984.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,277,885 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

