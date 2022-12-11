Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.92 Per Share

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Axos Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 7th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.92 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.88. The consensus estimate for Axos Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $207.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.50 million.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Axos Financial to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Axos Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $38.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.44. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $61.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axos Financial news, SVP Ron Pitters sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $85,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,340.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the third quarter worth $429,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Axos Financial by 10.8% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,174,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,192,000 after purchasing an additional 113,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $856,000. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.