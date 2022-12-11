Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Healthpeak Properties, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 6th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.77. The consensus estimate for Healthpeak Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PEAK. Evercore ISI raised Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.27.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $25.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.65. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,120 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,461,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,894,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,186,000 after buying an additional 3,282,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,897,000 after buying an additional 3,142,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 226.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,616,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,133 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

About Healthpeak Properties



Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Articles

