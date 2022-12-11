Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 8th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.17. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SPWH. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 61.8% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,687,000 after purchasing an additional 989,565 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth about $6,420,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,365,000 after purchasing an additional 378,141 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after acquiring an additional 338,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

