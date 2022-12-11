FY2023 EPS Estimates for Sumo Logic, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Sumo Logic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.21). The consensus estimate for Sumo Logic’s current full-year earnings is ($1.01) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sumo Logic’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.20 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.15% and a negative net margin of 45.31%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Sumo Logic Stock Performance

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

SUMO opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.20. Sumo Logic has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $14.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sumo Logic

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Sumo Logic by 0.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,220,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,289,000 after acquiring an additional 27,071 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 283.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 837,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 618,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Sumo Logic by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 10,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $69,705.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 201,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,637.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 10,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $69,705.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 201,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,637.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 7,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $64,380.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 199,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,993 shares of company stock worth $708,471 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sumo Logic

(Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.