Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:SIL)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Get Rating) – Pi Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 8th. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ FY2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SIL opened at C$9.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.07. SilverCrest Metals has a 12 month low of C$6.30 and a 12 month high of C$12.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 54.12. The company has a current ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.26.

Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

