Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Small Cap Consu boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Vera Bradley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 7th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Vera Bradley’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Vera Bradley to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Vera Bradley stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $8.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $144.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,321,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after purchasing an additional 51,122 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 3.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,788,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 53,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,613,000 after purchasing an additional 137,181 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 102.4% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,259,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,535,000 after buying an additional 636,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 17,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

