Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil in a report issued on Thursday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Industria de Diseño Textil’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

IDEXY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €26.00 ($27.37) to €22.50 ($23.68) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Industria de Diseño Textil from €20.50 ($21.58) to €21.50 ($22.63) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Industria de Diseño Textil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.56.

Shares of OTCMKTS IDEXY opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $16.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 3.08%. Industria de Diseño Textil’s payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

