Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Boosted by Wedbush

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) – Wedbush upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Stitch Fix in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.42). The consensus estimate for Stitch Fix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.37) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.42) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.28.

Stitch Fix Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $3.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.29. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $20.55.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $481.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.36 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 62.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stitch Fix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 1,153.6% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 448,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 412,727 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.