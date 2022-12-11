A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Buys £145.60 in Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating) insider Roger Alexander White purchased 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.34) per share, for a total transaction of £145.60 ($177.54).
Roger Alexander White also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 8th, Roger Alexander White acquired 34 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 441 ($5.38) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($182.83).
Shares of LON:BAG opened at GBX 507 ($6.18) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 471.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 505.37. The stock has a market cap of £567.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,635.48. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 12-month low of GBX 426.50 ($5.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 595.82 ($7.27). The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAG. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on A.G. BARR from GBX 650 ($7.93) to GBX 610 ($7.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.
A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.
