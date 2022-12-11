Bank of America Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of America in a report issued on Tuesday, December 6th. Zacks Research analyst N. Kataruka now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.2 %

BAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.91.

NYSE:BAC opened at $32.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.10. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $259.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 79,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

