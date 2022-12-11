Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Issued By Wedbush

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for AutoZone in a report issued on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $21.99 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $20.96. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $124.47 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q3 2023 earnings at $32.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $45.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $143.08 EPS.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AZO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,568.40.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,454.99 on Friday. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,610.05. The company has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,419.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,241.07.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $25.69 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 218.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,994,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total transaction of $4,726,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.