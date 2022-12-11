Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Catalent in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Catalent’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion.

Catalent Trading Down 1.9 %

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTLT. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Catalent to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.80.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $44.68 on Friday. Catalent has a 52-week low of $40.69 and a 52-week high of $130.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Catalent news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Catalent news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,161 shares of company stock valued at $273,713. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalent

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 9.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,303,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,520 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Catalent by 20.4% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,232,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,424,000 after buying an additional 887,520 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,086,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,016,000 after buying an additional 792,923 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Catalent by 66.2% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,893,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,005,000 after buying an additional 754,290 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 17.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,212,000 after buying an additional 673,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

