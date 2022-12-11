Coupa Software (COUP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) will be releasing its 10/31/2022 earnings data after the market closes on Monday, December 12th. Analysts expect Coupa Software to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coupa Software Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $62.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.14. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $40.29 and a 52-week high of $166.91.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $534,498.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,274 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,700,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $95,923.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,874 shares in the company, valued at $521,258.80. Insiders have sold a total of 18,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,646 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 15,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 951.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COUP shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

