Insider Buying: Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Buys 145 Shares of Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) insider Chris Carney acquired 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £149.35 ($182.11).
Chris Carney also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 8th, Chris Carney acquired 155 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($181.44).
Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance
LON TW opened at GBX 104.30 ($1.27) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.68 billion and a PE ratio of 651.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 96.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 110.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 1-year low of GBX 80.64 ($0.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 179.70 ($2.19).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Taylor Wimpey Company Profile
Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
