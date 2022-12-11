Insider Buying: Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Buys 145 Shares of Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) insider Chris Carney acquired 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £149.35 ($182.11).

Chris Carney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 8th, Chris Carney acquired 155 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($181.44).

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

LON TW opened at GBX 104.30 ($1.27) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.68 billion and a PE ratio of 651.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 96.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 110.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 1-year low of GBX 80.64 ($0.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 179.70 ($2.19).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently commented on TW shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.68) to GBX 122 ($1.49) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.40) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 180 ($2.19) to GBX 170 ($2.07) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 159.50 ($1.94).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

