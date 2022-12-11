Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Insider Purchases £158.86 in Stock

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Rating) insider Graeme Watt acquired 13 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,222 ($14.90) per share, with a total value of £158.86 ($193.71).
SCT stock opened at GBX 1,222 ($14.90) on Friday. Softcat plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,059 ($12.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,922 ($23.44). The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of £2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,221.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,210.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,277.35.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a GBX 29.20 ($0.36) dividend. This is an increase from Softcat’s previous dividend of $7.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 2.52%. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.
Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.
