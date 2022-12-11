Pi Financial Cuts Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Price Target to C$2.00

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Pi Financial from C$2.20 to C$2.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ORE. TD Securities set a C$2.25 target price on Orezone Gold and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Orezone Gold from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$2.40 to C$2.15 in a research report on Friday, October 21st.
CVE ORE opened at C$1.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$404.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88. Orezone Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.87 and a 52 week high of C$1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
