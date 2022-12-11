Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Insider Nick Roberts Acquires 16 Shares

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) insider Nick Roberts bought 16 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 927 ($11.30) per share, with a total value of £148.32 ($180.86).
Nick Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 24th, Nick Roberts bought 19 shares of Travis Perkins stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 789 ($9.62) per share, with a total value of £149.91 ($182.79).
Travis Perkins Price Performance
TPK opened at GBX 947 ($11.55) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 876.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 930.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42. The company has a market cap of £2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 853.15. Travis Perkins plc has a 12-month low of GBX 707.80 ($8.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,683 ($20.52).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Travis Perkins
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.