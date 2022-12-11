Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Insider Nick Roberts Acquires 16 Shares

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) insider Nick Roberts bought 16 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 927 ($11.30) per share, with a total value of £148.32 ($180.86).

On Monday, October 24th, Nick Roberts bought 19 shares of Travis Perkins stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 789 ($9.62) per share, with a total value of £149.91 ($182.79).

TPK opened at GBX 947 ($11.55) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 876.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 930.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42. The company has a market cap of £2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 853.15. Travis Perkins plc has a 12-month low of GBX 707.80 ($8.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,683 ($20.52).

TPK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($10.97) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,000 ($12.19) to GBX 910 ($11.10) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,250 ($15.24) to GBX 1,110 ($13.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,434.38 ($17.49).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

