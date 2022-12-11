Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €95.00 Price Target for Siltronic (FRA:WAF)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($100.00) price target on Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WAF. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($89.47) price objective on Siltronic in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($73.68) price target on Siltronic in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of WAF opened at €76.80 ($80.84) on Thursday. Siltronic has a one year low of €53.00 ($55.79) and a one year high of €153.20 ($161.26). The business has a fifty day moving average of €68.60 and a 200 day moving average of €72.08.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

