Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Downgraded by Pi Financial

Pi Financial lowered shares of Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$5.75 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$7.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Maverix Metals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Maverix Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$7.75 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$6.67.

Maverix Metals Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of CVE MMX opened at C$5.76 on Thursday. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of C$3.26 and a 1 year high of C$5.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.76. The company has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a P/E ratio of 230.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

