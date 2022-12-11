Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) PT Lowered to C$2.40 at Pi Financial

Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Pi Financial from C$2.60 to C$2.40 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Eight Capital dropped their price target on Discovery Silver from C$4.40 to C$3.90 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Discovery Silver Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CVE:DSV opened at C$1.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$439.05 million and a PE ratio of -10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 18.89 and a current ratio of 18.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.15. Discovery Silver has a 52 week low of C$0.87 and a 52 week high of C$2.25.

Insider Activity

About Discovery Silver

In other Discovery Silver news, Senior Officer Andreas L’abbe bought 300,000 shares of Discovery Silver stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$144,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,365,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$655,551.36.

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

