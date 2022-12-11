The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €690.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €690.00 ($726.32) target price on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €520.00 ($547.37) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group set a €572.00 ($602.11) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €610.00 ($642.11) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays set a €555.00 ($584.21) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €670.00 ($705.26) price target on Kering in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Kering Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of KER opened at €523.50 ($551.05) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €500.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is €508.52. Kering has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($243.53) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($439.37).

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

