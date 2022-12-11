Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €220.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($231.58) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RI has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €215.00 ($226.32) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group set a €199.00 ($209.47) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($215.79) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($242.11) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €198.00 ($208.42) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

EPA RI opened at €186.35 ($196.16) on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($112.89) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($143.42). The company has a fifty day moving average of €183.02 and a 200-day moving average of €183.54.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

