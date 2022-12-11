Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €39.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($41.05) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.58) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($33.68) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($35.79) price target on Vonovia in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($29.47) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($36.84) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Vonovia Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:VNA opened at €23.37 ($24.60) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion and a PE ratio of 14.70. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €18.59 ($19.56) and a 12 month high of €51.30 ($54.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of €22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of €26.99.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

