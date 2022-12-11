Isabel Liu Acquires 1,678 Shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) Stock

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Rating) insider Isabel Liu bought 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £2,919.72 ($3,560.20).

Isabel Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Isabel Liu acquired 2,400 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £3,984 ($4,857.94).

On Friday, November 4th, Isabel Liu acquired 1,880 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £3,139.60 ($3,828.31).

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Price Performance

GRID opened at GBX 170.50 ($2.08) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 163.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 162.56. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc has a 1 year low of GBX 126.25 ($1.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 183.50 ($2.24). The stock has a market cap of £922.90 million and a P/E ratio of 415.85.

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.07%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

