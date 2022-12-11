Isabel Liu Acquires 1,678 Shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) Stock

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Rating) insider Isabel Liu bought 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £2,919.72 ($3,560.20).
Isabel Liu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 21st, Isabel Liu acquired 2,400 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £3,984 ($4,857.94).
- On Friday, November 4th, Isabel Liu acquired 1,880 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £3,139.60 ($3,828.31).
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Price Performance
GRID opened at GBX 170.50 ($2.08) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 163.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 162.56. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc has a 1 year low of GBX 126.25 ($1.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 183.50 ($2.24). The stock has a market cap of £922.90 million and a P/E ratio of 415.85.
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.