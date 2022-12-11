Tim Livett Purchases 2,175 Shares of Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH) Stock

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH – Get Rating) insider Tim Livett acquired 2,175 shares of Worldwide Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,242 ($39.53) per share, for a total transaction of £70,513.50 ($85,981.59).

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Worldwide Healthcare Trust stock opened at GBX 3,200 ($39.02) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,284.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,259.30. The company has a market cap of £2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.77. Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 2,820 ($34.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,645 ($44.45).

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. Worldwide Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently -0.12%.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

