Federal Realty Investment Trust to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.30 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report released on Tuesday, December 6th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $6.30 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.30 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $7.44 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FRT. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.86.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $107.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.70. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $140.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 91.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 15.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $567,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 19.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

