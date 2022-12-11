Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM) Insider Purchases £4,500 in Stock

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Rating) insider Rupert Labrum acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £4,500 ($5,487.14).

Rupert Labrum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Rupert Labrum acquired 100,000 shares of Primorus Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £3,000 ($3,658.09).

Primorus Investments Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Primorus Investments stock opened at GBX 3.05 ($0.04) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of £4.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.87. Primorus Investments plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.01 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4.40 ($0.05).

About Primorus Investments

Primorus Investments plc is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments in small and mid cap firms. The firm focuses to invest in financial services, natural resources, energy, clean technology, financial technology, business technology, infrastructure, property, consultancy, brand licensing and leisure sectors.

See Also

