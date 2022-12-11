H C Slingsby plc (LON:SLNG) Insider Purchases £78,158.60 in Stock

H C Slingsby plc (LON:SLNG – Get Rating) insider Morgan Morris acquired 30,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £78,158.60 ($95,303.74).

Shares of LON SLNG opened at GBX 270 ($3.29) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 248.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 234.56. H C Slingsby plc has a 52-week low of GBX 150 ($1.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 300 ($3.66). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.84 million and a P/E ratio of 415.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.98.

H C Slingsby plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the merchanting and distribution of industrial and commercial equipment in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of incidental purchasing supplies for various sectors, such as handling and lifting, wheel and castor, ladder and steps, storage and shelving, office, safety and security, work wear, cleaning and hygiene, mailroom and packaging, workshop and maintenance, waste and recycling, premise, locker and cloakroom, sign and label, and flooring and matting, as well as premises equipment.

