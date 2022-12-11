Andrew Bodenham Buys 14,783 Shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR) Stock

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Rating) insider Andrew Bodenham bought 14,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £18,330.92 ($22,352.05).

Senior Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SNR stock opened at GBX 123.60 ($1.51) on Friday. Senior plc has a 1 year low of GBX 111 ($1.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 153.23 ($1.87). The stock has a market cap of £518.40 million and a P/E ratio of 4,120.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 123.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 127.63.

Get Senior alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on SNR shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Senior from GBX 150 ($1.83) to GBX 140 ($1.71) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 183 ($2.23) price objective on shares of Senior in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.89) price target on shares of Senior in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.