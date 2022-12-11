PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Nick Wiles Acquires 20,000 Shares

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Rating) insider Nick Wiles acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 504 ($6.15) per share, for a total transaction of £100,800 ($122,911.84).
PayPoint Price Performance
Shares of LON PAY opened at GBX 510 ($6.22) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £351.80 million and a P/E ratio of 980.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 558.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 581.93. PayPoint plc has a twelve month low of GBX 490 ($5.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 700 ($8.54).
PayPoint Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio is 67.31%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PayPoint Company Profile
PayPoint plc provides payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. It offers bill payment, digital bill payment, eMoney, and cash out services; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIM cards, EPoS, and receipt advertising.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for PayPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.