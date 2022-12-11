Insider Buying: Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF) Insider Acquires £34,500 in Stock

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF – Get Rating) insider John Scott acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of £34,500 ($42,068.04).
John Scott also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 1st, John Scott bought 25,000 shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of £34,500 ($42,068.04).
- On Thursday, October 20th, John Scott bought 11,982 shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £14,977.50 ($18,263.02).
- On Friday, October 14th, John Scott bought 20,325 shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £24,999.75 ($30,483.78).
Bluefield Solar Income Fund Price Performance
BSIF opened at GBX 136 ($1.66) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £831.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 388.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 132.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 133.86. Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 114.03 ($1.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 147 ($1.79).
Bluefield Solar Income Fund Increases Dividend
Bluefield Solar Income Fund Company Profile
Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.
