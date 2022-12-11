Brokers Set Expectations for ProPetro Holding Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ProPetro in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro Stock Performance

Shares of PUMP opened at $9.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 2.41. ProPetro has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $16.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $333.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.10 million. ProPetro had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.65%.

In other ProPetro news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ProPetro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ProPetro in the 1st quarter valued at $1,877,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in ProPetro by 15.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 479,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 65,605 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProPetro in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the first quarter valued at $4,840,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.